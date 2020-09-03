Norfolk man sentenced for $1.5 million bank fraud

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 48-year-old Norfolk man must pay $1.5 million in restitution for a bank fraud scheme. Max Kant was sentenced Wednesday to one year and a day in federal prison for bank fraud. He will also serve three years of supervised release when he is released from prison. Prosecutors say Kant twice submitted fraudulent cattle purchase orders to Security National Bank, which persuaded the bank to extend his line of credit. Kant owned MK Feedlots in Battle Creek. In September 2017, Kant admitted to the bank that one of the contracts was fraudulent and MK Feedlots closed.