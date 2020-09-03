Northwestern football team returns plenty of offensive firepower

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- In just nine days, the GPAC football season will kick off as Northwestern visits Morningside. It will be a battle of top ten teams. The Red Raiders are ranked sixth in the preseason NAIA poll after going 9-2 last season.

Northwestern returns quarterback Tyson Kooima, who was the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year. He threw for over 3,000 yards and 27 TD's last season.

Senior wide receiver Shane Solberg was a first team All-American, with 85 catches for over 1,200 yards and 13 TD's. Northwestern averaged over 34 points per game last year.

"The experience on the offensive side is big," said Head Coach Matt McCarty. "Having a couple of four year starters who are key players for us, just that big game experience, you know those guys know how to compete and play in big games."

"I think we have guys who can fill in at every position," said Kooima. "I just think we play together as a team. Everybody just focus on doing their own job and I think we got a bunch of guys that can do that."

"As we get into the season we're going to keep focusing on that mentality, the rep by rep, and then at the end of the season we'll see where we are."

Northwestern and Morningside play at 7 o'clock on September 12 at Olsen Stadium in Sioux City.