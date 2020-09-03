Progressive challengers’ year: 3 wins and some close calls

WASHINGTON (AP) — Progressives trying to shove Congress to the left have ousted three moderate incumbents in Democratic primaries this year. They’ve also won some other victories and established themselves as a force that’s not going away. But other liberal challengers lost, and their overall wins were modest compared with the 535 House and Senate members. That means it’s been a mixed bag of results for progressives in this year’s races. Party centrists are minimizing those gains and asserting that congressional Democrats’ power is really wielded by moderates. They also point to moderate Joe Biden’s presidential primary victory over democratic socialist Bernie Sanders.