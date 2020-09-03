Sept. 3: Nebraska reports 474 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 474 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which brings the state total to 35,469.

Five new virus-related deaths have been reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 404.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard says 162 residents in the state are hospitalized, with a total of 2,033 Nebraskans who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state's total recoveries rose from 26,466 to 26,766.

As of Sept. 3, health officials say 374,035 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and 338,123 of the tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Cedar County has had 701 residents tested and 50 of them came back positive.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Cuming County

Out of the 1,205 residents tested in Cuming County, 93 have tested positive for COVID-19.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cuming County.

Dakota County

In Dakota County, nine new virus cases were reported, bringing its total positive cases to 2,019.

The Dakota County Health Department has reported 43 virus-related deaths thus far.

Dixon County

Thus far, 814 Dixon County residents have been tested for the virus. State health officials say 66 of those cases have come back positive.

Dixon County has reported a total of two virus-related deaths.

Madison County

Health officials say 629 residents in Madison County have tested positive for the virus. There has also been a total of five virus-related deaths in the county.

So far, 6,604 Madison County residents have been tested.

Stanton County

There have been 34 positive COVID-19 cases in Stanton County. No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Officials say 373 residents in Stanton County have been tested.

Thurston County

Health officials have confirmed 231 COVID-19 cases in Thurston County. Thus far, there have been 1,586 county residents tested for the virus.

A total of four virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Wayne County

Fifty-seven positive cases have been confirmed in Wayne County, out of the 988 tests conducted thus far.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.