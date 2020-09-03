Sept. 3: South Dakota reports 334 new COVID-19 cases, over 3,000 active cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 334 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has had a total of 14,337 COVID-19 cases. As of Sept. 3. there are 3,013 active virus cases in the state, an increase of 338 since Sept. 2.

State health officials say 196 more people have recovered in the state, bringing the total to 11,155.

Currently, 76 people are hospitalized due to the virus. No additional virus-related deaths have been reported, keeping the state's death toll at 169.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had no new COVID-19 cases reported, keeping its total positive cases at 53. Of those cases, 36 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County reported has reported no new cases, keeping their total to 381. Health officials say 190 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has reported two virus-related death since the pandemic began.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases remained at 935. Health officials say 767 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had three additional cases, bringing its total to 273. So far, 223 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had four virus-related deaths, the most in Siouxland's South Dakota counties.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had five new positive cases with 245 reported in the county thus far. Officials say 172 of those cases reported have recovered.

The county has had three virus-related deaths reported.