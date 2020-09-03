Sheriff: Deputy attacked, slain by inmate in Detroit jail

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a deputy at a downtown Detroit jail was beaten to death by an inmate while checking to make sure cell doors were closed. The Wayne County sheriff’s office says an inmate attacked 50-year-old Cpl. Bryant Searcy about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Sheriff Benny Napoleon told The Detroit News that as Searcy walked past a cell door he thought was locked, an inmate pushed open the door and attacked him. Searcy died at a hospital. The 28-year-old inmate was taken to the Detroit Detention Center. The sheriff’s office and Detroit police are investigating.