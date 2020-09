SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating whether the shooting of a 17-year-old girl was an accident or intentional.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the girl was shot in the head by an 18-year-old man handling a gun at a residence Tuesday.

Clemens says the girl is hospitalized in critical condition.

The man is in custody on possible charges of aggravated assault and reckless discharge of a weapon.