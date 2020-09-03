State: Detroit-area paramedic misled doc about ‘dead’ woman

Michigan regulators are offering new details about the case of a Detroit-area woman who was declared dead but then discovered alive at a funeral home. The state has suspended the licenses of two Southfield paramedics. The state says one of them, Michael Storms, repeatedly failed to recognize that Timesha Beauchamp was alive at her home. The state says Storms also misled a doctor by phone about Beauchamp’s condition. The 20-year-old woman, who has cerebral palsy, remains in critical condition at a hospital. The Southfield fire chief says the state’s allegations are “very alarming.” But Johnny Menifee says the city is doing its own investigation.