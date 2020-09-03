Thai police want court to order persistent activists jailed

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court is considering whether to grant a police request to revoke the bail of two top leaders of the burgeoning anti-government protest movement who refuse to stop their public political activities. Arnon Nampha and Panupong Jadnok were granted bail last month for charges including sedition arising from a protest rally in Bangkok in July. Police say their continued involvement in demonstrations violates the terms of their release, and want the court to order them back into custody. Both men are key figures in the growing protest movement and are among those who are calling for reform of the monarchy, a revered institution that is protected by draconian anti-defamation laws.