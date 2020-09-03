Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Brady def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-6, 25-16
CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19
Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21
Elm Creek def. Axtell, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17
Garden County def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-13, 26-24
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-17
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 17-25, 25-18
Humphrey St. Francis def. Spalding Academy, 25-13, 25-3, 25-13
Norris def. Bennington, 25-12, 25-9, 25-16
Osceola def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13
Plattsmouth def. Blair, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22
Ralston def. Platteview
South Platte def. Wallace, 26-28, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15
St. Paul def. Ord, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18
Wauneta-Palisade def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-12, 26-24, 25-23
Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 26-24, 27-25
Alma Triangular=
Bertrand def. Alma, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17
Bertrand def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-22
Arapahoe Triangular=
Arapahoe def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-23, 25-15
Arapahoe def. Hitchcock County, 18-25, 27-25, 25-21
Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=
Kenesaw def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-6
Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan. Triangular=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-22, 25-15
Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-10, 25-18
Burwell Triangular=
Burwell def. North Central
Douglas County West Triangular=
Raymond Central def. Douglas County West, 25-16, 25-17
Raymond Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 25-12
Exeter-Milligan Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-14, 28-26
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-22
Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 15-25, 25-20, 25-18
Freeman Invitational Tournament=
Pool A=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-23
Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 25-17
Mead def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-18
Pool B=
Deshler def. Sterling, 25-23, 25-16
Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-23
Hi-Line Triangular=
Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-22
Lewiston Triangular=
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-20
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-21
Loomis Triangular=
Overton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-8
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-8
Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-15, 25-15
Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular=
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Concordia, 25-27, 25-20, 25-16
Omaha Brownell Talbot Triangular=
Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-15
Malcolm def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-14, 25-22
Red Cloud Tournament=
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-16
Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-11
St. Edward Double Triangular=
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-4, 25-14
Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-8
Wausa Triangular=
Wausa def. Elkhorn Valley, 14-25, 25-20, 25-18
Wausa def. Winside, 25-14, 25-11
Wilber-Clatonia Triangular=
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11
Wynot Invite=
Wynot def. Crofton, 19-25, 25-13, 25-17
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/