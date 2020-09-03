 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:36 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Brady def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-6, 25-16

CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19

Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21

Elm Creek def. Axtell, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17

Garden County def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-13, 26-24

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-17

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 17-25, 25-18

Humphrey St. Francis def. Spalding Academy, 25-13, 25-3, 25-13

Norris def. Bennington, 25-12, 25-9, 25-16

Osceola def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13

Plattsmouth def. Blair, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22

Ralston def. Platteview

South Platte def. Wallace, 26-28, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15

St. Paul def. Ord, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18

Wauneta-Palisade def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-12, 26-24, 25-23

Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 26-24, 27-25

Alma Triangular=

Bertrand def. Alma, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17

Bertrand def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-22

Arapahoe Triangular=

Arapahoe def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-23, 25-15

Arapahoe def. Hitchcock County, 18-25, 27-25, 25-21

Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=

Kenesaw def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-6

Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan. Triangular=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-22, 25-15

Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-10, 25-18

Burwell Triangular=

Burwell def. North Central

Douglas County West Triangular=

Raymond Central def. Douglas County West, 25-16, 25-17

Raymond Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 25-12

Exeter-Milligan Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-14, 28-26

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-22

Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 15-25, 25-20, 25-18

Freeman Invitational Tournament=

Pool A=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-23

Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 25-17

Mead def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-18

Pool B=

Deshler def. Sterling, 25-23, 25-16

Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-23

Hi-Line Triangular=

Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-22

Lewiston Triangular=

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-20

Southern def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-21

Loomis Triangular=

Overton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-8

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-8

Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-15, 25-15

Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular=

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Concordia, 25-27, 25-20, 25-16

Omaha Brownell Talbot Triangular=

Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-15

Malcolm def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-14, 25-22

Red Cloud Tournament=

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-16

Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-11

St. Edward Double Triangular=

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-4, 25-14

Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-8

Wausa Triangular=

Wausa def. Elkhorn Valley, 14-25, 25-20, 25-18

Wausa def. Winside, 25-14, 25-11

Wilber-Clatonia Triangular=

Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11

Wynot Invite=

Wynot def. Crofton, 19-25, 25-13, 25-17

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

