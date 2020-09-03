 Skip to Content

Tulsa man accused of killing officer will face trial

New
4:58 pm National news from the Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa man accused of shooting two police officers and killing one of them will proceed to trial for first-degree murder and a slew of other charges. Special Judge April Seibert also found probable cause for David Anthony Ware to face a jury on charges of shooting with intent to kill, drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. The Tulsa World reports that the shooting happened during a June 29 traffic stop, resulting in Officer Aurash Zarkeshan to be wounded and the death of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content