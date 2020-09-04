A look inside the newly renovated Warrior Hotel

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Warrior Hotel in downtown Sioux City has been under renovation for more than a year, and is now ready to reopen to the public.

The 10-story Warrior Hotel was built in 1930. For years, it was was considered one of Sioux City's most elegant hotels.

The hotel closed in 1976, and went untouched for decades.

Over the years, there have been many attempts and discussions on what to do with it.

But now, developers have finally been able to get the plan together, along with development of the attached Davidson building and gather the funding to make it happen.

The historic building is now finally showing signs of life again.

Tonight on KTIV News 4: Get an inside look at the newly renovated Warrior Hotel in downtown Sioux City. Here's a sneak... Posted by KTIV News 4 on Friday, September 4, 2020

"This hotel is exactly like nothing else, there is only one Warrior in the entire world," said Amrit Gill, owner.

After a complete renovation, the Warrior Hotel is expected to give guests a one of kind experience.

The hotel will feature 148 guest rooms, including 11 suites. But it will provide much more than just a place to sleep.

The full service hotel also offers a bowling alley, restaurants, a rooftop bar, spa, ballroom -- and much more.

"When you walk in here you won't know whether you are in New York, LA, or in Sioux City," said Gill.

Owners Amrit and Amy Gill say it was important for them to keep the rich history of the building.

You you will see that as soon as you walk in the building - and even on the hotel's logo.

"There's lots of things that are an homage to where this hotel is places, it's all about Sioux City, so we wanted to take that and pay homage to it by saying these are all things that are here, and we want to continue that tradition," said Amy Gill.

Amrit Gill says bringing the hotel to its former glory, is something Siouxlanders should be very proud of.

Starting Sept. 12, people will be able to visit the hotel. But because of COVID-19, reservations must be made.