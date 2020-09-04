Above average temps for most of Labor Day weekend before fall air crashes in

Some of us have dipped into the 40s again this morning with clear skies through much of the night allowing us to cool.



We do have a little cloud cover early this morning but most of the day will see plenty of sunshine.



Winds will be a little breezy out of the southwest but not as strong as yesterday.



We will end up warmer with highs in the upper 80s.



The winds quiet overnight and, with clear skies overhead, temperatures look to fall to the low 50s with patchy fog possible.



Sunshine will be with us again on Saturday with highs near 90.



A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Saturday evening and night and any storms could have some hail and gusty winds.



More on those storm chances, plus details on a big change in our temperatures, on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.