Aide: Berlusconi, with COVID, now in hospital as precaution

ROME (AP) — A top aide to Silvio Berlusconi says the former Italian premier has been admitted to a Milan hospital as a precaution to monitor his coronavirus infection. Sen. Lucia Ronzulli told RAI state TV Friday morning that the 83-year-old media mogul, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, is doing well. State radio said he was admitted to San Raffaele hospital early Friday to have tests after having COVID-19 “symptoms” but didn’t give details. On Thursday, Berlusconi told his supporters he no longer had fever or pain. Italian media have said two of his adult children also were recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and are self-isolating.