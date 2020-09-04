AP Interview: Mahathir sees new role as powerbroker

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — At 95, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad isn’t yet done with politics. The veteran politician, who had returned to power in 2018 but lasted only 22 months, is not giving up fight against what he said was a return of corrupt practices and a rollback of reforms under his successor. In August, Mahathir formed the Pejuang, or fighters party, months after his reformist government was ousted in a political coup and he was sacked from his own party. He told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that Malaysia’s governing coalition isn’t likely to call for early elections due to political infighting and foresees his new ethnic Malay party to be the powerbroker in the next polls.