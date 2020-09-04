Attempts to halt Kremlin critic Navalny have failed so far

MOSCOW (AP) — Attempts over the years to stop the work of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have failed so far. He’s been jailed repeatedly and twice put on trial for embezzlement and fraud. He’s been splashed in the face with a green antiseptic, damaging his sight. He was hospitalized last year for a suspected poisoning while in custody. Now Navalny is in a coma in a Berlin hospital after suffering what German authorities say was a poisoning with a chemical nerve agent while traveling from Siberia on Aug. 20. But his team of supporters is continuing his work to promote candidates for upcoming local elections to try to unseat the dominant Kremlin-backed political party.