Big Ox Energy lawsuit over noxious odors dismissed

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- A lawsuit accusing Big Ox Energy of releasing noxious odors into the neighborhoods that surround its now-closed South Sioux City plant has been dismissed.

When the facility was still open, Big Ox operated a biogas energy plant that converted food and ag waste into natural gas.

The lawsuit claimed, through that process, Big Ox unnecessarily emitted noxious odors into the homes around the plant. The lawsuit said those odors caused damage, "through negligence, gross negligence and nuisance."

The suit was filed by South Sioux City residents Gary Johnson and Sara Blum back in January 2019. Court records show the suit was dismissed on Aug. 27, 2020.

Big Ox's South Sioux City facility has been shut down since the company was unable to renew its permit with the City of Sioux City, to send pretreated wastewater to the city's water treatment plant.