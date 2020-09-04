Dordt University prepares for weekend athletic events

SIOUX CENTER (KTIV) - Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, has several athletic events this weekend, so administrators are making changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brandon Huisman, Dordt vice president for enrollment and marketing, said they have made changes to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at this weekend's cross country races, and volleyball matches.

Huisman said the students will sit at one half of the gymnasium, while parents and friends will sit on the other side. He said everyone must be masked at all times, regardless of whether they are inside or out.

In addition, there will be fewer fans in attendance.

"We've made several changes in association with the GPAC, or the Great Plains Athletic Conference." said Huisman. "First and foremost is fans, protecting our fans. So this particular set of games we'll have a limited number of tickets, for 75 people that our students will be able to hand out those tickets to their friends, and their family, and their parents."

But the school hasn't just made changes to its athletic events, but everyday life at university as well.

Huisman said they are relying more heavily on an online curriculum this semester. But they do have a blend of in-person courses as well.

"Class sizes have all been limited. A number of our classes have been moved to different locations, so that they can accommodate social distancing. We've been requiring masking in the classroom. And we've made several creative accommodations for our faculty members. You'll see them wearing face shields, so that maybe they don't have to wear a mask." said Huisman.