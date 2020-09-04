El Salvador president denies negotiating with gang

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele is denying a report that his government has been negotiating with one of the country’s most powerful gangs to lower the murder rate and win their support in mid-term elections in exchange for prison privileges. The allegation is highly sensitive in the Central American nation, where the gangs have terrorized people with extortion and killings for years. Multiple former officials from previous administrations are currently being prosecuted for allegedly participating in a similar deal with the gangs. Independent Attorney General Raúl Melara says that his office will investigate the allegations reported Friday by online media outlet El Faro.