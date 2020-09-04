Elizabeth Debicki rises to the challenge in ‘Tenet’

Despite her height and regal presence, Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki has been a bit of a chameleon in films since her big breakout as Jordan Baker in Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 adaptation of “The Great Gatsby.” It was Steve McQueen’s gritty heist movie “Widows” that put her on the radar of Christopher Nolan, who rewrote the female lead in “Tenet” for Debicki. Nolan said that Debicki’s ability to reinvent herself for every role is remarkable. For Debicki, “Tenet” was both mentally and physically taxing, but worth it. Soon the 30-year-old will start prepping for another formidable challenge: Playing Princess Diana on Netflix’s “The Crown.”