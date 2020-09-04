Freight haulers demand action on Brexit preparations

LONDON (AP) — British freight haulers and storage companies are asking for an urgent meeting with government leaders because of concern that gaps in preparations for Brexit may threaten supplies of critical goods. Trade associations representing the companies have written to Michael Gove, the minister overseeing Britain’s exit from the European Union, saying that improvements to border posts and computer systems are behind schedule. The groups say that if the issues are not addressed, “disruption to U.K. business and the supply chain that we all rely so heavily on will be severely disrupted.”