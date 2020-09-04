Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcester-Hudson 56, Estelline/Hendricks 12
Avon 20, Scotland 18
Beresford 34, Garretson 28
Brandon Valley 20, O Gorman 14
Bridgewater-Emery 21, Sioux Valley 12
Britton-Hecla 38, Clark/Willow Lake 36, 2OT
Brookings 37, Lennox 0
Canistota 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6
Custer 40, Spearfish 0
DeSmet 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0
Dell Rapids 41, Flandreau 16
Elk Point-Jefferson 37, Sisseton 16
Florence/Henry 32, Dakota Hills 12
Gregory 38, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0
Groton Area 47, Webster 0
Hamlin 44, Great Plains Lutheran 7
Hanson 44, Parker 0
Herreid/Selby Area 50, Waverly-South Shore 0
Huron 30, Milbank 0
Jones County/White River 52, Newell 0
Langford 65, North Border 26
Lemmon/McIntosh 50, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 0
Madison 34, Canton 18
Mitchell 33, Sioux Falls Christian 20
Mobridge-Pollock 50, Lead-Deadwood 0
Parkston 32, Kimball/White Lake 18
Pierre 24, West Central 14
Potter County 26, Sully Buttes 24
Redfield 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 26
St. Thomas More 16, Sturgis Brown 0
Stanley County 34, Bennett County 0
Tea Area 54, Vermillion 0
Timber Lake 58, Dupree 6
Viborg-Hurley 46, Menno/Marion 0
Warner 50, Faulkton 12
Watertown 30, Rapid City Stevens 7
Winner 38, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Yankton 51, Dakota Valley 15
