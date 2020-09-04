Friday’s Scores

 Skip to Content

South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcester-Hudson 56, Estelline/Hendricks 12

Avon 20, Scotland 18

Beresford 34, Garretson 28

Brandon Valley 20, O Gorman 14

Bridgewater-Emery 21, Sioux Valley 12

Britton-Hecla 38, Clark/Willow Lake 36, 2OT

Brookings 37, Lennox 0

Canistota 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Custer 40, Spearfish 0

DeSmet 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0

Dell Rapids 41, Flandreau 16

Elk Point-Jefferson 37, Sisseton 16

Florence/Henry 32, Dakota Hills 12

Gregory 38, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

Groton Area 47, Webster 0

Hamlin 44, Great Plains Lutheran 7

Hanson 44, Parker 0

Herreid/Selby Area 50, Waverly-South Shore 0

Huron 30, Milbank 0

Jones County/White River 52, Newell 0

Langford 65, North Border 26

Lemmon/McIntosh 50, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 0

Madison 34, Canton 18

Mitchell 33, Sioux Falls Christian 20

Mobridge-Pollock 50, Lead-Deadwood 0

Parkston 32, Kimball/White Lake 18

Pierre 24, West Central 14

Potter County 26, Sully Buttes 24

Redfield 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 26

St. Thomas More 16, Sturgis Brown 0

Stanley County 34, Bennett County 0

Tea Area 54, Vermillion 0

Timber Lake 58, Dupree 6

Viborg-Hurley 46, Menno/Marion 0

Warner 50, Faulkton 12

Watertown 30, Rapid City Stevens 7

Winner 38, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Yankton 51, Dakota Valley 15

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

