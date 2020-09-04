 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:06 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Anamosa 42, Beckman, Dyersville 28

Atlantic 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10

Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 49, Sioux City, North 12

Bondurant Farrar 42, Boone 0

Cedar Falls 39, Waterloo, West 0

Davenport, North 40, Burlington 7

Davis County, Bloomfield 38, Albia 27

Decorah 21, Crestwood, Cresco 20

Des Moines Christian 36, Chariton 0

Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Des Moines, East 10

East Marshall, LeGrand 20, BCLUW, Conrad 6

Edgewood-Colesburg 14, Starmont 0

Emmetsburg 34, Algona 27

Fort Dodge 36, Sioux City, East 20

Fort Madison 28, Centerville 12

Grinnell 48, South Tama County, Tama 13

Grundy Center 35, Dike-New Hartford 0

Hudson 6, Jesup 0, 2OT

Humboldt 28, Storm Lake 7

Indianola 27, Norwalk 25

Iowa City West 56, Iowa City High 20

Janesville 52, AGWSR, Ackley 26

Johnston 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 8

Lawton-Bronson 14, Alta-Aurelia 7

Lenox 67, East Union, Afton 0

MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Alburnett 13

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 20, MVAO-CO-U 16

Marshalltown 42, Newton 8

Monticello 49, Bellevue 20

Mount Ayr 41, Nodaway Valley 13

Murray 72, Melcher-Dallas 30

Nashua-Plainfield 30, Postville 6

Nevada 63, Roland-Story, Story City 6

North Fayette Valley 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 34, Riceville 12

Northeast, Goose Lake 20, North Cedar, Stanwood 14

Northwood-Kensett 66, Clarksville 12

OA-BCIG 27, Spirit Lake 21

Okoboji, Milford 17, North Union 13

Oskaloosa 21, Ottumwa 14

PCM, Monroe 42, Pella Christian 7

Saint Ansgar 23, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6

Sheldon 21, South O’Brien, Paullina 0

Shenandoah 28, Sidney 20

Sibley-Ocheyedan 19, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

Sigourney-Keota 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 14

Sioux Center 20, Western Christian 14

South Central Calhoun 34, Greene County 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 45, Madrid 6

South Hardin 19, Denver 7

South Winneshiek, Calmar 33, North Tama, Traer 6

Southeast Polk 29, Ankeny Centennial 0

Southeast Valley 32, IKM-Manning 22

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 14

Spencer 35, Denison-Schleswig 7

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8

St. Mary’s, Remsen 52, Harris-Lake Park 0

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42, Rockford 33

Underwood 41, Tri-Center, Neola 8

Unity Christian 27, Woodbury Central, Moville 13

Urbandale 40, Ames 13

Van Meter 40, Earlham 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 6

Washington 33, Solon 18

Waukee 21, Ankeny 17

Waukon 45, Waverly-Shell Rock 10

Webster City 55, Carroll 0

West Burlington/Notre Dame 42, Fairfield 14

West Delaware, Manchester 55, Clinton 6

West Hancock, Britt 13, Forest City 7, OT

West Liberty 20, West Branch 7

West Lyon, Inwood 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

West Marshall, State Center 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 19

Winterset 41, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14

Woodward-Granger 42, Ogden 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Charles City vs. Union Community, LaPorte City, ccd.

Clear Lake vs. Osage, ccd.

Clear Lake vs. Regina, Iowa City, ccd.

Lone Tree vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey, ppd.

Mason City vs. Fort Dodge, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

