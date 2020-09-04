Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Anamosa 42, Beckman, Dyersville 28
Atlantic 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10
Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 49, Sioux City, North 12
Bondurant Farrar 42, Boone 0
Cedar Falls 39, Waterloo, West 0
Davenport, North 40, Burlington 7
Davis County, Bloomfield 38, Albia 27
Decorah 21, Crestwood, Cresco 20
Des Moines Christian 36, Chariton 0
Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Des Moines, East 10
East Marshall, LeGrand 20, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Edgewood-Colesburg 14, Starmont 0
Emmetsburg 34, Algona 27
Fort Dodge 36, Sioux City, East 20
Fort Madison 28, Centerville 12
Grinnell 48, South Tama County, Tama 13
Grundy Center 35, Dike-New Hartford 0
Hudson 6, Jesup 0, 2OT
Humboldt 28, Storm Lake 7
Indianola 27, Norwalk 25
Iowa City West 56, Iowa City High 20
Janesville 52, AGWSR, Ackley 26
Johnston 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 8
Lawton-Bronson 14, Alta-Aurelia 7
Lenox 67, East Union, Afton 0
MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Alburnett 13
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 20, MVAO-CO-U 16
Marshalltown 42, Newton 8
Monticello 49, Bellevue 20
Mount Ayr 41, Nodaway Valley 13
Murray 72, Melcher-Dallas 30
Nashua-Plainfield 30, Postville 6
Nevada 63, Roland-Story, Story City 6
North Fayette Valley 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 34, Riceville 12
Northeast, Goose Lake 20, North Cedar, Stanwood 14
Northwood-Kensett 66, Clarksville 12
OA-BCIG 27, Spirit Lake 21
Okoboji, Milford 17, North Union 13
Oskaloosa 21, Ottumwa 14
PCM, Monroe 42, Pella Christian 7
Saint Ansgar 23, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6
Sheldon 21, South O’Brien, Paullina 0
Shenandoah 28, Sidney 20
Sibley-Ocheyedan 19, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
Sigourney-Keota 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 14
Sioux Center 20, Western Christian 14
South Central Calhoun 34, Greene County 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 45, Madrid 6
South Hardin 19, Denver 7
South Winneshiek, Calmar 33, North Tama, Traer 6
Southeast Polk 29, Ankeny Centennial 0
Southeast Valley 32, IKM-Manning 22
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 14
Spencer 35, Denison-Schleswig 7
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8
St. Mary’s, Remsen 52, Harris-Lake Park 0
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42, Rockford 33
Underwood 41, Tri-Center, Neola 8
Unity Christian 27, Woodbury Central, Moville 13
Urbandale 40, Ames 13
Van Meter 40, Earlham 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 6
Washington 33, Solon 18
Waukee 21, Ankeny 17
Waukon 45, Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Webster City 55, Carroll 0
West Burlington/Notre Dame 42, Fairfield 14
West Delaware, Manchester 55, Clinton 6
West Hancock, Britt 13, Forest City 7, OT
West Liberty 20, West Branch 7
West Lyon, Inwood 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
West Marshall, State Center 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 19
Winterset 41, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14
Woodward-Granger 42, Ogden 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Charles City vs. Union Community, LaPorte City, ccd.
Clear Lake vs. Osage, ccd.
Clear Lake vs. Regina, Iowa City, ccd.
Lone Tree vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey, ppd.
Mason City vs. Fort Dodge, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/