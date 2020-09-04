Heat, rain, and cooler weather all in store for Labor Day Weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a much calmer day today than Thursday as warmer temperatures started to move back in with highs in the 80s.

Conditions will stay quiet and comfortable tonight with lows in the low 50s.

Even more heat will be moving in this weekend with highs near 90 on Saturday under mostly sunny skies.

There will be a chance of a few thunderstorms, mainly in eastern Siouxland, Saturday night.

A few of those storms will have a chance of being strong.

Skies will clear right back out by Sunday and with a lot of sunshine we’ll be seeing highs head into the mid to upper 90s.

Cooling will then be taking over.

It starts with more clouds moving in by Labor Day morning.

Chances of showers and maybe a thunderstorm will take place in the afternoon leading to cooler highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

And that's only the beginning of the cool-down for next week which I'll talk more about on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.