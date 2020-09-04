Iowa Supreme Court suspends Sioux City lawyer’s license

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Supreme Court's Attorney Disciplinary Board has suspended a Sioux City lawyer's license for three months for multiple violations of the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct.

In an opinion delivered by Justice Matthew McDermott, the court said attorney John Beauvais, Jr. was "woefully underprepared" for trial in a personal injury lawsuit.

McDermott wrote Beauvais, Jr. told opposing counsel, and the court, that his client had accepted the opponent's $15,000 settlement offer.

But, McDermott wrote the client had forcefully rejected that offer, saying she'd rather get nothing.

McDermott wrote Beauvais pressured his client into accepting the $15,000 settlement using false information.

The settlement ended the lawsuit, but McDermott wrote it triggered the attorney disciplinary matter.