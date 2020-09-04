Labor Day gas prices set to be lowest since 2004

(NBC News) -- Good news for if you're hitting the road this holiday weekend. Labor Day gas prices are set to be the lowest since 2004.

The national average prices for a gallon of gasoline rose to $2.23 Thursday, up from $2.22 a week ago, putting it still well below last year's national average of $2.57.

According to GasBuddy, today's average could slide a few centers over the weekend.

In the past decade, the lowest price for gas on Labor Day was in 2016, when an average gallon was $2.20.

After months of staying home, many Americans will be traveling this holiday weekend as they enjoy the final days of summer.

But experts with the Mayo Clinic say if you do travel to another area it is important to check local requirements and restrictions.

Some states or cities require the use of face masks or require travelers to quarantine up for 14 days.

If you plan on driving, make as few stops as possible and use disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer when you have to stop and get gas.

You are also urged to bring your own food, but if you stop opt for drive-thru restaurants.