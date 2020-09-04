NATO agrees nerve agent used to try to kill Russia’s Navalny

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned the “appalling assassination attempt” on Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said Moscow must answer “serious questions” from international investigators. Navalny is in an induced coma in a Berlin hospital, where he was flown from Siberia for treatment more than a week ago. Germany says there is “proof beyond doubt” that he was poisoned with the military-grade nerve agent Novichok, and NATO agrees. After British authorities said Novichok was used in 2018 attack on an ex-Russian spy, NATO withdrew the accreditation of seven staff members at Russia’s mission to the military allliance. No such action has been announced this time.