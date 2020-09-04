Rapid City police arrest man accused of beating death

Rapid City police have arrested a man accused of severely beating three people, killing one of them. The Rapid City Journal reports that police arrested Allac “AJ” Dismounts Thrice, a 28-year-old from Rapid City on Thursday afternoon in Box Elder. He is charged with both murder and attempted murder charges. He allegedly killed Richard Montanez, a 39-year-old from Rapid City, and left two women in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.