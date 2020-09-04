Shooting leaves Cleveland officer dead; suspects sought

CLEVELAND (AP) — Officials say a Cleveland police officer and another person died in a shooting, and authorities are seeking the person or people responsible. Detective James Skernivitz was shot around 10 p.m. Thursday on the west side. Police Chief Calvin Williams tells reporters that the 53-year-old officer was with the department for 25 years and that “Cleveland lost one of its finest.” Cleveland police union President Jeff Follmer says a second person who was not an officer but was in Skernivitz’s car also died. The FBI in Cleveland offered a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.