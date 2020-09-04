Sioux City schools report 12 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School District has released its weekly report on positive cases within the district.

From Aug. 31 - Sept. 4, there have been five confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 from students that attended school. There were also 7 reports of positive cases from staff that attended school.

No additional information has been released about these cases. Last week the district reported two COVID-19 cases among staff and none among students.

The SCCSD says individuals who have tested positive, as well as close contacts, have been directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine in accordance with public health guidelines.

Starting Sept. 8, Sioux City schools will move to full on-site learning. Since the school year began, they've been using a hybrid learning model.