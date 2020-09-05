Briar Cliff hoping to make a playoff push in 2020

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The GPAC football season starts a week from today. Briar Cliff is picked to finish 5th in the conference. The Chargers are coming off a 5-6 campaign in 2019.

The Chargers lost most of last years starters but do have two returning All-Americans in defensive lineman Robert Robinson and Offensive lineman Koryatt Woodruff. Dennis Wagner is entering his fourth year as the head coach at Briar Cliff. The progam has come a long way in his first three years. After going 0-11 in 2017, the Chargers won six games in 2018 and five games last season. The Chargers are looking to take another step forward as a program and it starts with the upperclassmen.

"Just being a leader," said senior Koryatt Woodruff. "Not too long ago I was that freshman that was coming in so just doing what they older guys did for me. Showing them the way, trying to pave their path and show them how to play college football."

"It's important we take the next step," said Wagner. " With nine games, we've been over .500 but we need to be even better than that. In this league if you go 7-2 or 8-1, you got a great chance to go to the playoffs so that's our goal is to put ourselves in that spot and our freshman have to grow up fast."

Briar Cliff opens the 20-20 season next Saturday at home against Jamestown.