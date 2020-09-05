Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts

LE PECQ, France (AP) — Facebook says it has blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically-assisted death. Alain Cocq had planned to show what he expects will be a painful end to his life after he announced on Friday that he was stopping all food and drink. Prostrate on his bed, he posted video of himself after taking what he said would be his last liquid meal. In a letter this week, Macron said that French law forbade him for granting Cocq’s request for a medically-assisted death. French media have reported that Cocq, a 57-year-old former plumber, suffers from a long-term and incurable degenerative illness.