Gas pipeline blast kills 11 praying at Bangladesh mosque

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Officials say an underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers in Bangladesh, leaving at least 11 Muslim worshipers dead and dozens injured with critical burns. A police official said early Saturday that the blast occurred Friday night just outside the capital of Dhaka as people were finishing their prayers. A burn unit coordinator at a state-run hospital says at least 11 people succumbed to their injuries. Most of the other injured are in critical condition. Firefighters are trying to determine the cause of the explosion.     

