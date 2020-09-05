High schools at Omaha high school quarantined due to virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The varsity and junior varsity football teams at Omaha Creighton Prep are in a two-week quarantine after a player tested positive for the coronavirus. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Creighton Prep said through a notice to parents and later in a news release Saturday that all activities for the varsity and JV teams are suspended for now. The school said that all players on those squads and their coaches had enough contact with the player to require a self-quarantine. The state’s online tracker shows that 35,661 have tested positive for the virus and 404 have died from it.