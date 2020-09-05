‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero denied access to lawyer, supporters say

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Supporters of the man portrayed in “Hotel Rwanda” say Rwandan authorities have denied a lawyer access to Paul Rusesabagina nearly a week after the outspoken government critic was paraded in handcuffs and accused of terrorism. A statement overnight by the Hotel Rwanda Rusesabagina Foundation also says Rusesabagina has had no consular visits, and “while the Rwanda government said that they talked to his sons about visiting him, that is not true. Paul’s wife has called the jail and has not been allowed to talk to him.”