In ruling, judge throws lifeline to diversity visa lottery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to resume issuing diversity visas for immigrants from underrepresented countries. The order issued Friday in Washington, D.C., partially reverse a pandemic-related freeze on a wide range of immigrant and temporary visas. The U.S. issues up to 55,000 visas a year to people from countries with low representation in the U.S., many in Africa. U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta denied requests to take similar action on other visa categories subject to bans.