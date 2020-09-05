Israelis protest against PM as coronavirus infections spike

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis have protested outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pressing ahead with a monthslong campaign demanding the embattled Israeli leader resign. Saturday night’s gathering came as Israel is coping with record levels of coronavirus infections. Demonstrators have been protesting Netanyahu’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, which has led to soaring unemployment, and they say he should step down while on trial for corruption charges. Netanyahu has dismissed the protests as the word of hostile “leftists” and “anarchists.”