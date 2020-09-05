McCook Lake Izaak Walton League hosts 5th annual kids fishing derby

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -- The McCook Lake Izaak Walton Leauge hosted it's 5th annual kids fishing derby Saturday.

Fishing polls were provided for all the kids. Lunch was also included.

Officials say each year the derby gets bigger and bigger.

Kids could also take home prizes at the end of the day.

Kelly Kistner, South Dakota Division President said it's nice to see the kids out instead of being cooped up inside.

"It's always good to see the kids come out and get outdoors and experience the outdoors. And if we can get them outdoors and enjoying nature and educate them on the fun things to do… and fishing. Then we can get more outdoors and potentially raise membership and more people out here enjoying the lake," said Kelly Kistner, Izaak Walton League.

Kistner added they had around 80 kids for the derby this year.