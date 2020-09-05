Northeast Nebraska man convicted of dismemberment killing

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) — A northeastern Nebraska man has been convicted of killing and dismembering another man after the case was repeatedly delayed over questions about his mental competence. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 29-year-old Andres Surber, of Wakefield, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and two weapons counts in the Nov. 1, 2016, death of 42-year-old Kraig Kubik. Authorities say Surber and Brayan Galvan-Hernandez killed Kubik at Kubik’s home in Emerson. Officials believe the pair shot Kubik to death when he refused their demands that he give them a car that once belonged to Surber.