Oregon bars GOP voter statement, says it was 29 seconds late

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Republican Party’s statement for the state voters’ pamphlet arrived 29 seconds too late and won’t appear in the guide mailed to voters for the November election, officials say. Laura Fosmire, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Bev Clarno, said deadlines apply equally to everyone. Clarno is a Republican. The state GOP says it is suing to try to get its statement into the guide. The statement submitted by the Republican Party was headlined “Had enough? Vote Republican!” It attacked Democratic leadership in Oregon.