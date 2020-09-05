Police: Toddler killed in shootout between vehicles

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say a toddler was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle along a Louisiana road. News outlets report the 4-year-old girl was pronounced dead after a shootout between vehicles late Friday in Baton Rouge. A police spokesperson says the toddler was struck by gunfire, and then the driver lost control of the vehicle. A photo appeared to show a car overturned at the scene. The driver was injured and taken to a hospital. A description of the other vehicle reportedly involved wasn’t immediately available. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome denounced the fatal shooting on Twitter and asked for anyone with information to contact authorities.