Saturday’s Scores

6:10 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Beatrice Tournament=

Championship=

Elkhorn def. Waverly, 25-23, 25-23

Consolation Semifinal=

Millard West JV def. Malcolm, 25-20, 28-26

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-18, 25-11

Fifth Place=

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Millard West JV, 25-17, 25-21

First Round=

Aurora def. Malcolm, 25-20, 25-23

Beatrice def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-14, 25-22

Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-17, 25-8

Waverly def. Millard West JV, 25-12, 25-18

Semifinal=

Waverly def. Aurora, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15

Seventh Place=

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Malcolm, 27-25, 25-23

Third Place=

Beatrice def. Aurora, 25-14, 22-25, 26-24

DC West Triangular=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Douglas County West, 25-9, 25-15

Douglas County West def. Syracuse, 25-22, 26-24

Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-11, 25-22

Fort Calhoun Tournament=

Championship=

Fort Calhoun def. David City

First Round=

David City def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Fort Calhoun def. Winnebago

Freeman Invitational Tournament=

Championship=

Johnson-Brock def. Mead, 25-17, 25-15

Fifth Place=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-20, 25-23

Pool A=

Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-13, 25-19

Mead def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-18

Pool B=

Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 26-24, 25-22

Johnson-Brock def. Deshler, 11-25, 25-18, 25-19

Seventh Place=

Pawnee City def. Deshler, 25-22, 25-20

Third Place=

Diller-Odell def. Freeman, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18

Heartland Crossroads Tournament=

Elkhorn South def. Columbus, 25-10, 25-14

Elkhorn South def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-14

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-10

Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-19, 25-18

Fremont def. Columbus, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15

Fremont def. Lincoln North Star, 17-25, 25-16, 25-16

Lincoln North Star def. Columbus, 12-25, 25-19, 27-25

Millard West def. Columbus, 25-18, 25-23

Millard West def. Fremont, 26-24, 25-8

Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-19

Lexington Invite=

Consolation Semifinal=

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20

First Round=

Broken Bow def. Chase County, 25-14, 25-13

Hershey def. Hastings, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22

Lexington def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-19, 25-21

St. Paul def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-13

Semifinal=

Lexington def. Broken Bow, 25-22, 25-17

St. Paul def. Hastings, 25-10, 25-11

Third Place=

Broken Bow def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18

NE Nebraska Jean Groth Classic=

Bronze Bracket=

Archbishop Bergan def. Pender, 25-18, 25-19

Archbishop Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-23

Archbishop Bergan def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-11, 25-17

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-16, 25-13

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-12

Gold Bracket=

Lutheran High Northeast def. North Bend Central, 25-21, 25-20

Lutheran High Northeast def. Oakland-Craig, 25-22, 25-13

Lutheran High Northeast def. West Point-Beemer, 25-23, 25-19

Oakland-Craig def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 25-22

Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23

West Point-Beemer def. North Bend Central, 25-12, 25-18

Silver Bracket=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-11

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wayne, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16

Guardian Angels def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-10, 25-23

Guardian Angels def. Wakefield, Kan., 25-15, 25-13

Wayne def. Guardian Angels, 25-12, 25-14

Wayne def. Wakefield, 25-9

Shamrock Tournament=

Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-14

Semifinal=

Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-23, 25-23

Wahoo Tournament=

Championship=

Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-16

Pool A=

Omaha Roncalli def. Ord, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21

Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-18

Wahoo def. Ord, 25-21, 25-12

Pool B=

Crete def. Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 25-16

Omaha Concordia def. Crete, 25-16, 25-23

Third Place=

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Roncalli, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24

Weeping Water Tournament=

Pool A=

Wilber-Clatonia def. Conestoga, 18-25, 25-15, 25-16

Wilber-Clatonia def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-15

Wilber-Clatonia def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-18

Pool B=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Yutan, 25-18, 25-16

Yutan def. Falls City Sacred Heart

Yutan def. Nebraska City Lourdes___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

