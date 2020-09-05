Sept. 5: Iowa reports 1,265 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths and 526 additional recoveries

(KTIV) - There were 1,265 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday the state reported 67,982 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 69,247 by 10 a.m. Friday.

The state's website says that of the 69,247 people who have tested positive, 49,520 have recovered. That's an increase of 526 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 24 more virus-related deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll at 1,161.

As of Sept. 5, there are 315 total hospitalizations across Iowa due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 94 are in the ICU and 36 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 7,571 new tests were given for a total of 663,385 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. on Sept. 5, the Siouxland District Health Department says there have been 4,277 positive cases in Woodbury County, an increase of 40 since Sept. 4. Of those cases, 3,672 of them have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported in the county, keeping its death toll at 56.

The SDHD says there are 30 hospitalizations in Woodbury County with COVID-19.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, reported 11 new cases of COVID-19. Thus far the county has had 1,852 confirmed virus cases, and of those cases, 1,780 of them have recovered.

Thus far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported two new positive cases, bringing its total to 243. Officials say 190 of those cases have recovered.

Thus far, Clay County has had three virus-related deaths.

A total of 3,154 people in the county have been tested for the virus.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County has had three new virus cases confirmed, its total now at 439. Officials say 374 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had six virus-related deaths.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard says 4,557 people have been tested for the virus in Dickinson County.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County has had 23 more positive cases confirmed. Thus far the county has had 833, with 447 of those cases reported as recovered.

In total, 5,455 people in the county have been tested for the virus.

Plymouth County has had 18 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Sioux County

As of Sept. 5, the state health department says Sioux County has had 960 positive cases. That's an increase of 18 since Sept. 4.

Officials say 633 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had a total of three virus-related deaths.