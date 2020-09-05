Sept. 5: Nebraska reports 144 more COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 144 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which brings the state total to 35,805.

Noe new virus-related deaths have been reported, keeping Nebraska's death toll at 404.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard says 176 residents in the state are hospitalized, with a total of 2,065 Nebraskans who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state's total recoveries rose from 26,973 to 27,473.

As of Sept. 5, health officials say 377,290 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and 341,023 of the tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Cedar County has had 705 residents tested and 52 of them came back positive.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Cuming County

Out of the 1,211 residents tested in Cuming County, 96 have tested positive for COVID-19.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cuming County.

Dakota County

In Dakota County, 25 new virus cases were reported, bringing its total positive cases to 2,050.

The Dakota County Health Department has reported 43 virus-related deaths thus far.

Dixon County

Thus far, 995 Dixon County residents have been tested for the virus. State health officials say 56 of those cases have come back positive.

Dixon County has reported a total of two virus-related deaths.

Madison County

Health officials say 640 residents in Madison County have tested positive for the virus. There has also been a total of five virus-related deaths in the county.

So far, 6,634 Madison County residents have been tested.

Stanton County

There have been 34 positive COVID-19 cases in Stanton County. No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Officials say 375 residents in Stanton County have been tested.

Thurston County

Health officials have confirmed 234 COVID-19 cases in Thurston County. Thus far, there have been 1,604 county residents tested for the virus.

A total of four virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Wayne County

Fifty-six positive cases have been confirmed in Wayne County, out of the 995 tests conducted thus far.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.