Severe weather possible for portions of Siouxland and much cooler days return soon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our Labor Day weekend is off to a great start, with sunshine and warm weather.

The high reached the low 90s, and winds stayed mild.

Tonight will continue to be warm, with a low in the low 70s.

Winds will pick up though, with wind gusts around 25 mph.

The northeastern area of Siouxland, including places like Estherville, Spencer, and Emmetsburg, have a small chance of getting some thunderstorms and possibly some severe weather.

This would occur in the late night hours (midnight through 4 AM).

Sunday will get even hotter, with a high in the upper 90s.

It will also be another sunny day, but the good news is that it won't be very humid.

A cold front arrives after Sunday and will start dropping temperatures.

Labor Day will have a high in the upper 60s.

There is also a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the later part of the day.

Those shower and thunderstorm chances continue into Tuesday.

And Tuesday’s high will be in the mid 50s!

It will be a cooler one, but how long does cooler weather last? Tune into News 4 at 6 and 10 tonight to find out.