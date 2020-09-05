Sioux City Public Museum adds exhibit on Women’s Suffrage

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A new exhibit has made it's way into the Sioux City Public Museum and it commemorates the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The Women's Suffrage Campaign exhibit features historic photographs, period clothing, and artifacts relating to local suffragists, women's clubs and political figures of the era.

It features authentic clothing items worn by prominent Iowan women during the time period.

The exhibit also has a slideshow of historic photographs taken in and around Sioux City of local legislators, suffragists and anti-suffragists.

Museum director Steve Hansen said this exhibit is a great commemoration of an important human rights movement.

"It's a fun exhibit that certainly shows a local angle on it, a lot of great fashion from the time, we have a connection to the Smithsonian, we have some Smithsonian posters that are included in it. So it's just, I think, a really educational and enjoyable exhibit," said Hansen.

The exhibit opened on Saturday and directors said it should remain on display through the end of the month.