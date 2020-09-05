South Dakota reports 293 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Coronavirus cases in South Dakota have climbed with health officials reporting 293 new cases and three deaths. The state has experienced one of the nation’s fastest infection rates over the last two weeks, with 421 new cases per 100,000 people. That ranks third in the country for new cases per capita. The number of active infections in the state hit a new high at 3,057. As the nation’s top health experts warned to avoid large gatherings over the Labor Day weekend, events in South Dakota like the state fair have proceeded. Over the course of the pandemic, 173 South Dakotans have died after contracting COVID-19.