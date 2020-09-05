Storm Lake Police adopt SCRAM initiative to help fight crime

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Storm Lake Police Department is taking on a new initiative where home owners and business owners can voluntarily help law enforcement.

The program is called SCRAM which stands for Surveillance Camera Registration And Mapping.

It allows Storm Lake residents and business owners to share the locations of their video surveillance systems with the police.

When a crime occurs, police officers will be able to identify the locations of nearby video cameras and enlist the assistance of the community to help officers collect video evidence and follow up on leads.

Through this program, police will be able to directly contact those in SCRAM to use that video to help stop and prevent crimes.

"We're just getting a list of areas or businesses and residents that have cameras in case we have a crime in your area, we can contact you to see if it will help us in our investigation," said Lieutenant John Bauer.

SCRAM registration is voluntary and Storm Lake law enforcement said this would just be an added step to help better keep their community safe.

"We'll till do our normal operations of knocking on doors. We're not going to not go places, we want to try and get as much leads as we can on any incident. It will just help us in those investigations," said Bauer.

There is no cost to register for SCRAM.

To register, click here.