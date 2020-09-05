Therapy dogs return to work at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After taking some time off due to COVID-19, some furry faces are ready to get back to work.

"It brightens my whole day," said John Street, pet therapy volunteer.

After being gone since February, therapy dogs and their volunteer owners finally got to make their rounds once again.

"I really truly was surprised when we got the call that we were welcomed back in the hospital. I know my dog has missed it," said Street.

Street said although it takes training to have your dog certified, it's well worth it in the end.

"We definitely need more dogs in the program. You'll find it's extremely rewarding. I love it, my dog loves it. So, I think you'd be very happy doing it," said Street.

Street added while volunteering for the program always puts a smile on his face, it's also nice to brighten up the patients' days as well.

"I'm just so thankful that the hospital has welcomed us back and given us this opportunity again. I think it's something that is so important for the patients. Just, you can see it on the patients' faces. They are glad to have a therapy dog, and they maybe aren't going to get another visitor. Maybe the dog is their visitor for the day. And that means a lot to them," said Street.

Patients and volunteers alike both say they're excited to have the dogs back at the hospital.