Voting in person Nov. 3? Expect drive-thrus, sports arenas

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Voting will look a little different this November. States are turning to stadiums, drive-thrus and possibly even movie theaters as safe options for in-person polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic and fears about mail-in ballots failing to arrive in time to count. The primary season brought voters to an outdoor wedding-style tent in Vermont and the state fairgrounds in Kentucky. The general election is expected to include polling places at NBA arenas nationwide as part of an agreement owners made with players to combat racial injustice. While a surge in mail-in voting is expected, some voters may feel more comfortable casting ballots in person following recent mail delays.